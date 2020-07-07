All apartments in Plymouth
3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office
3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office

3340 Annapolis Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

3340 Annapolis Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

coffee bar
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
coffee bar
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f80b3880b1 ---- Come see this Commercial Office Suite located in Plymouth Minnesota where you have easy access to highway. This amazing suite comes with a Receptionist that manages inbound calls, client greetings, and mail management as well as utilities such as Internet, Phone, Copy/ Scanner / Fax. This office suite features: - Conference room available for client meetings - Receptionist included in rent - Client greeting and mail management services - Copier/scanner/fax - Postage machine (Postage Monthly Bill Back) - Coffee bar / Beverage Services - Shredding Services as well On the first floor: Unit 106 - $800 for a month for 12-month lease / 750.00 a month for a 3-year lease Contact Orlando Ponce 651-757-8900 Orlando@vsmrealestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office have any available units?
3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office pet-friendly?
No, 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office offer parking?
No, 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office does not offer parking.
Does 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office have a pool?
No, 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office does not have a pool.
Does 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office have accessible units?
No, 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office does not have units with air conditioning.

