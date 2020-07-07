3340 Annapolis Lane N B and C - Office

Amenities

coffee bar conference room internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room coffee bar internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f80b3880b1 ---- Come see this Commercial Office Suite located in Plymouth Minnesota where you have easy access to highway. This amazing suite comes with a Receptionist that manages inbound calls, client greetings, and mail management as well as utilities such as Internet, Phone, Copy/ Scanner / Fax. This office suite features: - Conference room available for client meetings - Receptionist included in rent - Client greeting and mail management services - Copier/scanner/fax - Postage machine (Postage Monthly Bill Back) - Coffee bar / Beverage Services - Shredding Services as well On the first floor: Unit 106 - $800 for a month for 12-month lease / 750.00 a month for a 3-year lease Contact Orlando Ponce 651-757-8900 Orlando@vsmrealestate.com