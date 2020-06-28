All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 2510 Urbandale Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
2510 Urbandale Lane N
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

2510 Urbandale Lane N

2510 Urbandale Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2510 Urbandale Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
6 to 12 month lease available on this spacious 5 bedroom rambler/ranch style home, located in high demand neighborhood of Imperial Hills, Wayzata School district. The home has been well maintained. It has new carpet, new paint inside and out, new garbage disposal, and newer stainless steel appliances. Be sure and check out the home update sheet, as there are too many to mention! Enjoy the main floor family room with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors to a large fenced in back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Urbandale Lane N have any available units?
2510 Urbandale Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2510 Urbandale Lane N have?
Some of 2510 Urbandale Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Urbandale Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Urbandale Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Urbandale Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Urbandale Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 2510 Urbandale Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Urbandale Lane N offers parking.
Does 2510 Urbandale Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Urbandale Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Urbandale Lane N have a pool?
No, 2510 Urbandale Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Urbandale Lane N have accessible units?
No, 2510 Urbandale Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Urbandale Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Urbandale Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 Urbandale Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 Urbandale Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities