2510 Urbandale Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

6 to 12 month lease available on this spacious 5 bedroom rambler/ranch style home, located in high demand neighborhood of Imperial Hills, Wayzata School district. The home has been well maintained. It has new carpet, new paint inside and out, new garbage disposal, and newer stainless steel appliances. Be sure and check out the home update sheet, as there are too many to mention! Enjoy the main floor family room with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors to a large fenced in back yard