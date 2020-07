Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5259b89078 ---- Open and spacious townhome with large custom kitchen, pantry, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with corner fireplace and loft. Three bedrooms on one level, 2.5 baths. Master suite with walk in closet. Excellent location and in the Wayzata School district. Two Car Garage. Natural Gas, Central air, City Sewer and Water. Schedule a showing at apartmentresourcegroup.com Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit