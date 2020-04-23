All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:22 PM

15529 60th Ave N

15529 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15529 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a6d5a502b ----
Amazing Legacy Park Townhome for rent! 2bedlarge loft/2.5 bath townhome for rent. Open floor plan with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, center island, large living and dining area, 1/2 bath on main level. Upper level has large 10x18 loft, laundry facilities, 13x12 bedroom with walk in closet, 18x13 master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. 2 car attached garage w/shelving, Wayzata schools, easy access to all major freeways, close to shopping, dining, walking trails, parks and more. Tenant pays electric, gas and water. Available April 15th. $1995/mo, pets negotiable w/additional deposit, no smoking.

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15529 60th Ave N have any available units?
15529 60th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15529 60th Ave N have?
Some of 15529 60th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15529 60th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
15529 60th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15529 60th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15529 60th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 15529 60th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 15529 60th Ave N offers parking.
Does 15529 60th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15529 60th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15529 60th Ave N have a pool?
No, 15529 60th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 15529 60th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 15529 60th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 15529 60th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15529 60th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15529 60th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15529 60th Ave N has units with air conditioning.

