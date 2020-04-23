15529 60th Ave N

Amenities

Amazing Legacy Park Townhome for rent! 2bedlarge loft/2.5 bath townhome for rent. Open floor plan with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, center island, large living and dining area, 1/2 bath on main level. Upper level has large 10x18 loft, laundry facilities, 13x12 bedroom with walk in closet, 18x13 master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. 2 car attached garage w/shelving, Wayzata schools, easy access to all major freeways, close to shopping, dining, walking trails, parks and more. Tenant pays electric, gas and water. Available April 15th. $1995/mo, pets negotiable w/additional deposit, no smoking.



