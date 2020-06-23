14610 4th Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Beautiful Complete New Construction in Wayzata Schools, One of the last homes avail in Executive Woodlands. This 5 bed, 5 bath home has tastefully appointed, timeless finishes that play off the nature filled lot that it sits on. From every room you see trees & wildlife, doesn't feel like your usual new construction lot! Easy access to 494/394, 5 min to Ridgedale, walking distance to Carlson Towers, less than 15 min to downtown & less than 10 min to the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Location!