All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 14610 4th Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
14610 4th Avenue N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14610 4th Avenue N

14610 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14610 4th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Beautiful Complete New Construction in Wayzata Schools, One of the last homes avail in Executive Woodlands. This 5 bed, 5 bath home has tastefully appointed, timeless finishes that play off the nature filled lot that it sits on. From every room you see trees & wildlife, doesn't feel like your usual new construction lot! Easy access to 494/394, 5 min to Ridgedale, walking distance to Carlson Towers, less than 15 min to downtown & less than 10 min to the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14610 4th Avenue N have any available units?
14610 4th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 14610 4th Avenue N have?
Some of 14610 4th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14610 4th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
14610 4th Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14610 4th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 14610 4th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 14610 4th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 14610 4th Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 14610 4th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14610 4th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14610 4th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 14610 4th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 14610 4th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 14610 4th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 14610 4th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14610 4th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 14610 4th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 14610 4th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities