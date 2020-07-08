11710 26th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage sauna

Enjoy beautiful views of Medicine Lake.

Take advantage of parks, walking trails, and the Wayzata school district.

Ideal layout! Large master suite with his and hers closets.

3 bedrooms on main level. 2 living rooms with fireplaces.

Updated eat in kitchen with separate dining area.

Large deck and fenced back yard.

Sauna. Minutes from downtown. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 30th 2020. $2,900/month rent. $2,900 security deposit required. $500 pet deposit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.