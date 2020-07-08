All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:07 AM

11710 26th Ave N

11710 26th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11710 26th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Enjoy beautiful views of Medicine Lake.
Take advantage of parks, walking trails, and the Wayzata school district.
Ideal layout! Large master suite with his and hers closets.
3 bedrooms on main level. 2 living rooms with fireplaces.
Updated eat in kitchen with separate dining area.
Large deck and fenced back yard.
Sauna. Minutes from downtown. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 30th 2020. $2,900/month rent. $2,900 security deposit required. $500 pet deposit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

