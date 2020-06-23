All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 10805 46th Pl N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
10805 46th Pl N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10805 46th Pl N

10805 46th Place North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10805 46th Place North, Plymouth, MN 55442

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Furnished Bedroom in Modern House! Bed, TV, Desk! - Property Id: 93282

Beautiful bedroom for rent in a modern updated home for $650/month + $75/month for all utilities. It's perfect for a young professional or a single individual. You would be renting one bedroom in a four bedroom home.

It's available immediately and we are looking for a 12 or 24 month lease.

The current tenants are two professionals in mid twenties who work regular business hours. Both quiet, clean, and very nice people - fantastic roommates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93282
Property Id 93282

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4606411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10805 46th Pl N have any available units?
10805 46th Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 10805 46th Pl N have?
Some of 10805 46th Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10805 46th Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
10805 46th Pl N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10805 46th Pl N pet-friendly?
No, 10805 46th Pl N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 10805 46th Pl N offer parking?
No, 10805 46th Pl N does not offer parking.
Does 10805 46th Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10805 46th Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10805 46th Pl N have a pool?
No, 10805 46th Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 10805 46th Pl N have accessible units?
No, 10805 46th Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 10805 46th Pl N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10805 46th Pl N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10805 46th Pl N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10805 46th Pl N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities