10805 46th Pl N

Furnished Bedroom in Modern House! Bed, TV, Desk!



Beautiful bedroom for rent in a modern updated home for $650/month + $75/month for all utilities. It's perfect for a young professional or a single individual. You would be renting one bedroom in a four bedroom home.



It's available immediately and we are looking for a 12 or 24 month lease.



The current tenants are two professionals in mid twenties who work regular business hours. Both quiet, clean, and very nice people - fantastic roommates.

No Pets Allowed



