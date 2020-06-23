10805 46th Pl N

Amenities
Furnished Bedroom in Modern House! Bed, TV, Desk! - Property Id: 93282
Beautiful bedroom for rent in a modern updated home for $650/month + $75/month for all utilities. It's perfect for a young professional or a single individual. You would be renting one bedroom in a four bedroom home.
It's available immediately and we are looking for a 12 or 24 month lease.
The current tenants are two professionals in mid twenties who work regular business hours. Both quiet, clean, and very nice people - fantastic roommates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93282
Property Id 93282
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4606411)