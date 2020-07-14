Lease Length: 1-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $400 move in fee - covers professional cleaning and carpet cleaning when you move out
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Some breed restrictions, but can be overcome with a Certificate of Good Citizenship from the AKC.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
restrictions: None.
Parking Details: Parking in the outdoor surface lot is $125/month. Parking in the heated garage is $165/month.
Storage Details: Storage is $40-50/month.