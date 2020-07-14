All apartments in Minneapolis
Copham

607 Washington Ave N · (224) 334-3401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
If you sign a lease and move-in before August 1st, you'll receive one month free on rent!
Rent Special
Location

607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copham.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Copham: historic, heritage award-winning warehouse apartments that feature vintage charm and modern style. Come see your next North Loop Apartment.
Life at The Copham blends energy and relaxation. From our spacious floor plans to fitness center to community-centric gathering spots.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $400 move in fee - covers professional cleaning and carpet cleaning when you move out
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Some breed restrictions, but can be overcome with a Certificate of Good Citizenship from the AKC.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
restrictions: None.
Parking Details: Parking in the outdoor surface lot is $125/month. Parking in the heated garage is $165/month.
Storage Details: Storage is $40-50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Copham have any available units?
Copham has 8 units available starting at $1,538 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Copham have?
Some of Copham's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copham currently offering any rent specials?
Copham is offering the following rent specials: If you sign a lease and move-in before August 1st, you'll receive one month free on rent!
Is Copham pet-friendly?
Yes, Copham is pet friendly.
Does Copham offer parking?
Yes, Copham offers parking.
Does Copham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Copham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Copham have a pool?
No, Copham does not have a pool.
Does Copham have accessible units?
Yes, Copham has accessible units.
Does Copham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Copham has units with dishwashers.
