Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
139 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Columbia Heights, MN
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
4323 Washington Street Northeast
4323 Washington Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
960 sqft
Coming soon in April ! Great cottage like home with lots of space! Bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space for the home chef. Visit www.goalproperties.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia Heights
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Black Forest
5631 W. Bavarian Pass
5631 West Bavarian Pass, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Washer/Dryer in unit! 2 bedroom Townhome Fridley! Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Townhome with beautiful updates throughout. Charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk out basement, private deck and attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Waite Park
3259 Tyler St NE
3259 Northeast Tyler Street, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1398 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse!! Spacious 4 bedroom/ 1.5 bath with detached garage. This house features spacious bedrooms and lots of windows.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia Heights
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
85 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Loring Park
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,230
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
30 Units Available
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
12 Units Available
Elliot Park
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,084
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,176
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FIT Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
106 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Loring Park
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$859
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,635
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Holland
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
62 Units Available
Downtown West
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
56 Units Available
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Warehouse District
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Sheridan
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
River Park
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.