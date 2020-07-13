/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
235 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Roseville, MN
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
7 Units Available
Sandcastle
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,160
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1085 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Capital View
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,093
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
McCarrons
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
950 sqft
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Hamline
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,069
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Reservoir Woods
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential neighborhood with a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly rooms come with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Courtyard, pool table, swimming pool, car wash area, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
2 Units Available
Roselawn
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
875 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with huge balconies/patios, lots of light and updated appliances. Located close to I-694 and I-35 for easy access to downtown.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
Roselawn
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
875 sqft
Great Roseville location close to Rosedale Center, Reservoir Woods Park and Como Park Zoo. Units have utilities included, ceiling fan and air conditioner. Community has off-street parking, additional storage and laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
3 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$940
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
905 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
North of Maryland
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
North of Maryland
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
North End area close to schools and parks. Unique one- and two-bedroom apartments with enclosed patio/balcony, custom cabinetry and extra storage. Underground parking, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Access to I-35E.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
North of Maryland
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to outdoor recreation at Tamarack Park and Lake McCarrons and only minutes from the Como Zoo and Downtown St. Paul. Outdoor courtyard with BBQ facilities and a playground for children.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Little Canada
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
North of Maryland
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
North of Maryland
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Similar Pages
Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoseville Accessible ApartmentsRoseville Apartments with Balcony
Roseville Apartments with GarageRoseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN