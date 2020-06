Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage hot tub internet access sauna

Come check out this fantastic furnished 1 bedroom condo at Skyscape. This unit features a bright feel with an updated kitchen, views of Downtown Minneapolis and a fantastic bedroom with a walk in closet. Skyscape also offers plenty of amenities that include: 24 hour doorman, fitness center, hot tub/sauna, outdoor green space, and community space. All utilities but electric & internet are included as well as 1 indoor heated parking space and an indoor storage unit.