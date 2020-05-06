All apartments in Minneapolis
921 19th Avenue SE
921 19th Avenue SE

921 19th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

921 19th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 03/01/20 Sunny Upper Duplex Unit - Property Id: 75652

Charm galore in this sunny duplex. The hard to find upper unit is now available. New windows, blinds, appliances, light fixtures, paint and other upgrades accompany the warm home with original woodwork and built-ins.
Rent includes a garage stall and free lower level laundry. This upper unit has an additional alcove which makes a great office space.
Location on this quiet street is convenient to both the Metro and U of M bus routes and is walkable to the U. Just a few doors down from Joes Market and Deli.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75652
Property Id 75652

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5498837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 19th Avenue SE have any available units?
921 19th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 19th Avenue SE have?
Some of 921 19th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 19th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
921 19th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 19th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 921 19th Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 921 19th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 921 19th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 921 19th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 19th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 19th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 921 19th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 921 19th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 921 19th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 921 19th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 19th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.

