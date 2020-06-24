All apartments in Minneapolis
919 19th Avenue SE
919 19th Avenue SE

919 19th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

919 19th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Sunny Duplex - Property Id: 75650

Charm galore in this sunny duplex. Lower unit available. New windows, blinds, paint and other upgrades accompany the warm original woodwork and built-ins.
Each unit has a garage stall and shares a lower level laundry. Lower level unit restroom just fully remodeled.
Location on this quiet street is convenient to both the Metro and U of M bus routes. Just a few doors down from Joes Market and Deli.
Photos coming!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75650
Property Id 75650

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4854669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 19th Avenue SE have any available units?
919 19th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 19th Avenue SE have?
Some of 919 19th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 19th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
919 19th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 19th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 919 19th Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 919 19th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 919 19th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 919 19th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 19th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 19th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 919 19th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 919 19th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 919 19th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 19th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 19th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
