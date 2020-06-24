919 19th Avenue SE

Amenities
2 Bedroom Sunny Duplex - Property Id: 75650
Charm galore in this sunny duplex. Lower unit available. New windows, blinds, paint and other upgrades accompany the warm original woodwork and built-ins.
Each unit has a garage stall and shares a lower level laundry. Lower level unit restroom just fully remodeled.
Location on this quiet street is convenient to both the Metro and U of M bus routes. Just a few doors down from Joes Market and Deli.
Photos coming!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75650
Property Id 75650
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4854669)