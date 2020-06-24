919 19th Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Charm galore in this sunny duplex. Lower unit available. New windows, blinds, paint and other upgrades accompany the warm original woodwork and built-ins.

Each unit has a garage stall and shares a lower level laundry. Lower level unit restroom just fully remodeled.

Location on this quiet street is convenient to both the Metro and U of M bus routes. Just a few doors down from Joes Market and Deli.

Photos coming!!!

No Pets Allowed



