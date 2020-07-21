902 W 22nd St

Amenities

Uptown 2 Bed/1 Bath+Sun Room, Patio & Free Laundry



This cozy two bedroom (upper unit) apartment in the vibrant Wedge area of Uptown Minneapolis is located just south of Franklin, between Lyndale and Hennepin. It features a beautiful sunroom that can function as an office or studio and a patio that faces south on 22nd St; perfect when you feel like relaxing and taking in some fresh air. There is a shared washer and dryer that's free to use in the basement. It's about a 5 minute drive to downtown and the neighborhood features numerous little shops, restaurants, and bars, all right around the corner. Just steps away from the Lyndale and Hennepin bus routes. Plenty of on-street parking surrounds this beautiful Victorian-era home.



Small dog or cat allowed and no smoking.



Tenant pays: rent, cable/internet/phone, electric, and gas/heat.

