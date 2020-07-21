All apartments in Minneapolis
902 W 22nd St

902 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 West 22nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Uptown 2 Bed/1 Bath+Sun Room, Patio & Free Laundry - Property Id: 142382

This cozy two bedroom (upper unit) apartment in the vibrant Wedge area of Uptown Minneapolis is located just south of Franklin, between Lyndale and Hennepin. It features a beautiful sunroom that can function as an office or studio and a patio that faces south on 22nd St; perfect when you feel like relaxing and taking in some fresh air. There is a shared washer and dryer that's free to use in the basement. It's about a 5 minute drive to downtown and the neighborhood features numerous little shops, restaurants, and bars, all right around the corner. Just steps away from the Lyndale and Hennepin bus routes. Plenty of on-street parking surrounds this beautiful Victorian-era home.

Small dog or cat allowed and no smoking.

Tenant pays: rent, cable/internet/phone, electric, and gas/heat.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 W 22nd St have any available units?
902 W 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 W 22nd St have?
Some of 902 W 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 W 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
902 W 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 W 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 W 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 902 W 22nd St offer parking?
No, 902 W 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 902 W 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 W 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 W 22nd St have a pool?
No, 902 W 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 902 W 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 902 W 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 902 W 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 W 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
