Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:26 AM

901 2nd Street S

901 South 2nd Street · (612) 310-8247
Location

901 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
Live in Downtown Minneapolis’ most exclusive neighborhood - the Historic Mill District. Located directly across from the Guthrie Theater & Gold Medal Park, this home features stunning panoramic views. The unit has been customized and upgraded by the owner and features a custom kitchen island, hardwood floors, designer finishes, upgraded storage, and a private balcony overlooking the park. Storage is included above the heated underground parking stall. Walk to the Stone Arch Bridge, Mill City Farmer’s Market, Trader Joe’s, Light Rail, Viking’s Stadium, and the Downtown Core. One stall is included - a 2nd is available for an additional $100/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 2nd Street S have any available units?
901 2nd Street S has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 2nd Street S have?
Some of 901 2nd Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 2nd Street S currently offering any rent specials?
901 2nd Street S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 2nd Street S pet-friendly?
No, 901 2nd Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 901 2nd Street S offer parking?
Yes, 901 2nd Street S does offer parking.
Does 901 2nd Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 2nd Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 2nd Street S have a pool?
No, 901 2nd Street S does not have a pool.
Does 901 2nd Street S have accessible units?
No, 901 2nd Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 901 2nd Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 2nd Street S has units with dishwashers.
