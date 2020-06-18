901 2nd Street S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking media room

Live in Downtown Minneapolis’ most exclusive neighborhood - the Historic Mill District. Located directly across from the Guthrie Theater & Gold Medal Park, this home features stunning panoramic views. The unit has been customized and upgraded by the owner and features a custom kitchen island, hardwood floors, designer finishes, upgraded storage, and a private balcony overlooking the park. Storage is included above the heated underground parking stall. Walk to the Stone Arch Bridge, Mill City Farmer’s Market, Trader Joe’s, Light Rail, Viking’s Stadium, and the Downtown Core. One stall is included - a 2nd is available for an additional $100/mo.