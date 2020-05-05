876 23rd Ave. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE SEPT 2020



PLEASE VIEW OUR VIDEO TOUR HERE --> https://youtu.be/PFsr5OD2CTQ



BEAUTIFUL, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in side-by-side duplex. Granite counters, all new cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, and custom closet systems. Newer appliances with a washer and dryer in-unit!



This is a lovely rental and features the perfect layout with 2 bedrooms and one bath on each level. The downstairs level has it's own living room with another granite counter top and mini fridge.



Parking space in back for one or two cars and an outside shed for storage.



No cats. Dogs up to 40 lbs accepted. $50 monthly pet rent plus $300 additional pet deposit. 1-pet limit (2 will be considered if small).)



Schedule your showing, or asking questions, by emailing inquiry@mainstaymn.com



Home is available to start leasing September 1st, 2020.