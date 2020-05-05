All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

876 23rd Ave. SE

876 Southeast 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

876 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE SEPT 2020

PLEASE VIEW OUR VIDEO TOUR HERE -->  https://youtu.be/PFsr5OD2CTQ

BEAUTIFUL, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in side-by-side duplex. Granite counters, all new cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, and custom closet systems. Newer appliances with a washer and dryer in-unit!

This is a lovely rental and features the perfect layout with 2 bedrooms and one bath on each level. The downstairs level has it's own living room with another granite counter top and mini fridge.

Parking space in back for one or two cars and an outside shed for storage.

No cats. Dogs up to 40 lbs accepted. $50 monthly pet rent plus $300 additional pet deposit. 1-pet limit (2 will be considered if small).)

Schedule your showing, or asking questions, by emailing inquiry@mainstaymn.com

Home is available to start leasing September 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 23rd Ave. SE have any available units?
876 23rd Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 876 23rd Ave. SE have?
Some of 876 23rd Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 23rd Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
876 23rd Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 23rd Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 876 23rd Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 876 23rd Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 876 23rd Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 876 23rd Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 876 23rd Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 23rd Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 876 23rd Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 876 23rd Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 876 23rd Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 876 23rd Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 876 23rd Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.

