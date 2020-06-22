Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

852 18th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 GREAT 5 bedroom house very close to U of M! 3 bathrooms & Pool Table in the basement!! Avail. 9/1 - This is an AWESOME house right by the University of Minnesota. Some of this properties features that you will enjoy include:



-5 good size bedrooms

-3 bathrooms

-Pool Table

-Nice kitchen (with dishwasher)

-Washer/Dryer

-4+ parking spots

-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE4539136)