843 23rd Ave Se
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

843 23rd Ave Se

843 Southeast 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

843 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
843 23rd Ave Se Available 09/01/20 Remodeled Home near U of M! Must See 5BD/2BA Property! Avail. 9/1/20 - This house has been remodeled & will be available for a Sept 1st move in! You will enjoy:

-Big bedrooms & closets
-Update kitchen (Granite counter-tops, dishwasher, tile floors & more!)
-Brand new bathroom
-Lots of living space
-Off street parking
-Private washer/dryer
- Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
- AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE2329697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

