842 25th Ave. SE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available Sept 1st, 2020. Nice duplex on a very quiet neighborhood right near the U of M campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and bathroom on each level.



Schedule your showing today!



RENTAL APPROVAL CRITERIA



600+ credit rating or 3x monthly rent in gross income (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)

No defaulted credit or loan accounts w/in last 5 years

No prior evictions

24+ months of verifiable rental history (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)

No misdemeanors w/in past 3 years

No felonies w/in past 7 years

No history of violent conduct, criminal sexual conduct, or drug-related felonies