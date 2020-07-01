All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

816 42nd Avenue N

816 North 42nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

816 North 42nd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit of duplex located in North Minneapolis features 1160 sq ft and is available 1/1/2020!! This conveniently located property features in unit laundry, large bathroom, and newer carpet throughout! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including electric/gas. Owner responsible for water/trash and lawn maintenance and snow removal. NO Pets!! To qualify monthly household income should be 2 1/2 times the rent amount and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. This property is not set up for section 8. To schedule a showing call Alicia at (612) 230-0668 or schedule through the online SHOW MOJO APP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 42nd Avenue N have any available units?
816 42nd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 816 42nd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
816 42nd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 42nd Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 816 42nd Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 816 42nd Avenue N offer parking?
No, 816 42nd Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 816 42nd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 42nd Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 42nd Avenue N have a pool?
No, 816 42nd Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 816 42nd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 816 42nd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 816 42nd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 42nd Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 42nd Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 42nd Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

