816 42nd Avenue N

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit of duplex located in North Minneapolis features 1160 sq ft and is available 1/1/2020!! This conveniently located property features in unit laundry, large bathroom, and newer carpet throughout! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including electric/gas. Owner responsible for water/trash and lawn maintenance and snow removal. NO Pets!! To qualify monthly household income should be 2 1/2 times the rent amount and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. This property is not set up for section 8. To schedule a showing call Alicia at (612) 230-0668 or schedule through the online SHOW MOJO APP.