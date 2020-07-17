All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

813 Kenwood Parkway

813 Kenwood Parkway · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

813 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Looking for charm and character along Kenwood Parkway in the Lowry Hill/Mount Curve area? You’ve found it in this completely remodeled 2BR, 1BA lower level duplex home with 1 indoor garage stall and plenty of street parking in front. Nestled along Kenwood Parkway, and elevated above to tree level, this home features a courtyard style landing that is fully landscaped, shared garden, original hardwood flooring in the home, fully remodeled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances/slate stone floors, new cabinetry, in-unit washer and dryer, and tons of storage. Dogs allowed with owner’s approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Kenwood Parkway have any available units?
813 Kenwood Parkway has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Kenwood Parkway have?
Some of 813 Kenwood Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Kenwood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
813 Kenwood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Kenwood Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Kenwood Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 813 Kenwood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 813 Kenwood Parkway offers parking.
Does 813 Kenwood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Kenwood Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Kenwood Parkway have a pool?
No, 813 Kenwood Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 813 Kenwood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 813 Kenwood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Kenwood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Kenwood Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
