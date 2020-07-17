813 Kenwood Parkway

Amenities
Looking for charm and character along Kenwood Parkway in the Lowry Hill/Mount Curve area? You’ve found it in this completely remodeled 2BR, 1BA lower level duplex home with 1 indoor garage stall and plenty of street parking in front. Nestled along Kenwood Parkway, and elevated above to tree level, this home features a courtyard style landing that is fully landscaped, shared garden, original hardwood flooring in the home, fully remodeled kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances/slate stone floors, new cabinetry, in-unit washer and dryer, and tons of storage. Dogs allowed with owner’s approval.