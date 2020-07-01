801 Washington Avenue N

Amenities

Live in the heart of the North Loop in one of the most unique New York style historic converted warehouse lofts in all of Mpls, 801 Lofts. This rare second floor 2BR, 2BA, loft with a balcony overlooking a quiet private courtyard and western exposure. Unit features include two levels of open loft living with original hardwood floors, original brick and concrete block walls, timber beams and columns, soaring 20 ft. ceilings, original brick exterior wall with floor to ceiling windows, exposed ductwork, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas range, newly installed island, master suite on 2nd level, remodeled bathrooms and more! 801 Washington Lofts is widely known for its historic and artistic architecture in the building, and even serves as a venue for art shows, private events and more. Amenities include onsite professional management, secure access, free guest parking, community rooftop patio, community courtyard.