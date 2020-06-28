747 E 60th St

Amenities

Available Now!!! / $55 App Fee / https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery / Tenant Pays All Utilities & is responsible for Lawn & Snow. This 3 bed, 2 bath rambler is very clean and well maintained. All 3 bedrooms are large and on the main level. As well as a full bath, eat-in kitchen, dining room, and large living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The basement has a large family room has a 2nd kitchen, 2nd fireplace and is a wide open room (25x21). There is a large open storage and laundry room, as well as a 3/4 bathroom. This home is ready to go, furnished or unfurnished.