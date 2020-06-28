All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 747 E 60th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
747 E 60th St
Last updated September 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

747 E 60th St

747 East 60th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

747 East 60th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Diamond Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available Now!!! / $55 App Fee / https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery / Tenant Pays All Utilities & is responsible for Lawn & Snow. This 3 bed, 2 bath rambler is very clean and well maintained. All 3 bedrooms are large and on the main level. As well as a full bath, eat-in kitchen, dining room, and large living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The basement has a large family room has a 2nd kitchen, 2nd fireplace and is a wide open room (25x21). There is a large open storage and laundry room, as well as a 3/4 bathroom. This home is ready to go, furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 E 60th St have any available units?
747 E 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 747 E 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
747 E 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 E 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 747 E 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 747 E 60th St offer parking?
No, 747 E 60th St does not offer parking.
Does 747 E 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 E 60th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 E 60th St have a pool?
No, 747 E 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 747 E 60th St have accessible units?
No, 747 E 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 747 E 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 E 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 E 60th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 E 60th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University