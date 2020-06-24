All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

740 Portland Avenue S

740 Portland Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

740 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Welcome to Portland Tower, in the heart of the city! This unique 3 bed, 2 bath condo with 60k in customized upgrades features stunning hardwood flooring, generous patio with gas grill hook up, impressive skyline views of Downtown, & amazing walk-in master closet with custom organizers. The kitchen and living room were reconfigured for an open layout that is made for entertaining! Building amenities include professional onsite management, secure access, fitness center, community room & communal patio with fire pits, grills and seating. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Portland Avenue S have any available units?
740 Portland Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Portland Avenue S have?
Some of 740 Portland Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Portland Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
740 Portland Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Portland Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 740 Portland Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 740 Portland Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 740 Portland Avenue S offers parking.
Does 740 Portland Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Portland Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Portland Avenue S have a pool?
No, 740 Portland Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 740 Portland Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 740 Portland Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Portland Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Portland Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
