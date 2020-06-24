740 Portland Avenue S

Amenities

Welcome to Portland Tower, in the heart of the city! This unique 3 bed, 2 bath condo with 60k in customized upgrades features stunning hardwood flooring, generous patio with gas grill hook up, impressive skyline views of Downtown, & amazing walk-in master closet with custom organizers. The kitchen and living room were reconfigured for an open layout that is made for entertaining! Building amenities include professional onsite management, secure access, fitness center, community room & communal patio with fire pits, grills and seating. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable and internet.