Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage internet access

730 Lofts second floor unit offers concrete floors, loft feel with an enclosed bedroom and great closet space. It also includes a balcony off the living room, washer/dryer in unit, one underground heated parking space and only blocks away from the Twins stadium, dining and entertainment. This building offers a party room, fitness center and an outside patio on the top floor, All utilities are included except electricity and even includes basic cable and internet.