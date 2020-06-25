Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

728 6th St. SE Available 09/01/20 Awesome & HUGE, 5 bedroom + 2 offices/guest bedrooms, 2 bathrooms! Avail. 9/1/20 - This is a huge house close to Dinky Town and the U of M. You will enjoy:



-5 bedrooms + 2 offices/guest bedrooms

-2 bathrooms

-Dishwasher

-Washer/Dryer

-Garage & Parking

-Hardwood floors

-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

-Off-street parking (4+ spots)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE3775609)