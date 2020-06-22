720 N 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Experience modern loft living in the North Loop at this 3rd floor 720 Lofts 1BR, 1BA located 3 blocks from Target Field/Light Rail Station, 4 blocks from Skyway access, and just steps away from all the restaurants, shopping, etc. that the North Loop has to offer. Boasting almost 900 square feet of living space, this loft features polished concrete floors, concrete pillars and ceilings, exposed duct work, tons of natural light from floor to ceiling windows and private balcony, upgraded lighting package, stainless steel appliances and gas range, and in-unit laundry. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet. Unit is currently occupied and may only be available for video tour.