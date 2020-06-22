All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 720 N 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
720 N 4th Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

720 N 4th Street

720 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
North Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

720 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Experience modern loft living in the North Loop at this 3rd floor 720 Lofts 1BR, 1BA located 3 blocks from Target Field/Light Rail Station, 4 blocks from Skyway access, and just steps away from all the restaurants, shopping, etc. that the North Loop has to offer. Boasting almost 900 square feet of living space, this loft features polished concrete floors, concrete pillars and ceilings, exposed duct work, tons of natural light from floor to ceiling windows and private balcony, upgraded lighting package, stainless steel appliances and gas range, and in-unit laundry. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet. Unit is currently occupied and may only be available for video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N 4th Street have any available units?
720 N 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 N 4th Street have?
Some of 720 N 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 N 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 720 N 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 720 N 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 N 4th Street offers parking.
Does 720 N 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 N 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N 4th Street have a pool?
No, 720 N 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 N 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 720 N 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 N 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University