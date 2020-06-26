714 Oliver Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/139cd76064 ---- 5 bed/2 bath single home with attached two car garage! Please note-the listing photos are from when it was vacant. The owner plans to paint with a few updates after the current tenants move out. Stainless steel appliances and hardwoods throughout! Located within close proximity to Hwy 55 access and several parks. Schedule a showing with Kevin today! Applicant must have viewed property in person in order to apply Min. credit score=680 No felonies or previous evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max tenants - 6 Household rent to income ratio=30% Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by tenant= All Snow/lawn care 1 pets (dog or cat) with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/139cd76064