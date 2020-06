Amenities

Gorgeous Two Bedroom - Amazing 2 bedroom corner unit available for rent in the heart of the North Loop! With floor to ceiling windows and southwestern exposure, this loft is flooded with natural light. Top notch finishes like exposed concrete floors and ceilings, gas range, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters make this a must see. Just steps from all the North Loop has to offer for entertainment with convenient access to the Light Rail!



(RLNE5571685)