Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

632 Morgan Ave South Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom house in Bryn-Mawr neighborhood with a view! - Another fantastic listing from Steve and Housing Hub!



Available 07/1/20 This spacious 3 bedroom home sits between a large front and back yard across the street from Bryn Mawr Park. It has a great deck off the front of the house with phenomenal views of downtown Minneapolis!



Perfect 3 level house with a bedroom on each floor. Open concept living/dining room with hardwood floors. Main floor bedroom has sliding glass door opening to fully fenced in back yard. Large Loft style carpeted bedroom upstairs with great skylights and full bathroom. Tiled kitchen with dishwasher and breakfast bar.



Finished basement serves as additional great living space or 3rd bedroom. Additional basement storage with washer/dryer and chest freezer included. 1 car garage with automatic opener.



This house is located at in the coveted Bryn-Mar neighborhood just west of downtown Minneapolis. It is just north of Lake Calhoun and the Uptown district with it's vibrant restaurant and nightlife! Across the street is a large expansive green space with walking trails nearby at the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent, and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call Steve at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Housing Hub abides by the Minneapolis Ordinance No. 2019-038 Sec. 3 244.2030



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3710296)