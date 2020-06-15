615 N 1st Street

Amenities

Live in the heart of the North Loop in this super affordable River Station Condos 2BR, 2BA with great natural light and private balcony. Features include upgraded kitchen cabinets, in-unit updated laundry and heated underground parking. River Station condos is located in the residential side of the North Loop, just two blocks off the Mississippi River/West River Parkway, one block off Washington Ave, five blocks from Target Field/Light Rail Station, and Six blocks from Skyway. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.