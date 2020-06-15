All apartments in Minneapolis
615 N 1st Street

615 North 1st Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

615 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Live in the heart of the North Loop in this super affordable River Station Condos 2BR, 2BA with great natural light and private balcony. Features include upgraded kitchen cabinets, in-unit updated laundry and heated underground parking. River Station condos is located in the residential side of the North Loop, just two blocks off the Mississippi River/West River Parkway, one block off Washington Ave, five blocks from Target Field/Light Rail Station, and Six blocks from Skyway. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 N 1st Street have any available units?
615 N 1st Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 N 1st Street have?
Some of 615 N 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 N 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 615 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 615 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 N 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 615 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 N 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 615 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 615 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 N 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
