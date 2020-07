Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the heart of the North Loop with a beautiful view of downtown from your own personal balcony! You will love your huge windows, stainless steel appliances and other great stylish updates including new flooring throughout your home. This condo features a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a master bath. Down the hallway French doors open up to a second bedroom with close access to full second bathroom.