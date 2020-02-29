All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 12 2019 at 5:35 PM

6047 Penn Avenue South

6047 Penn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6047 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Armatage

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great listing by Renters Warehouse. This is a 3 bed 2 baths and approximately 1750 sqf. Basement got remodeled last year. This place shows off two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and a large living room on the main level. On the lower level it has another large living space, 3/4 bathroom, laundry and a 3rd bedroom. This place is centrally located to Hwy 62, 35W, 494 and 100. Make sure to take advantage of being within walking distance of Lunds, Book Club, Red Wagon Pizza and plenty of biking in the area. Great bus and uber access around the city. Water, sewer and trash is covered by owner. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Rent credits included in listed price. Dogs allowed with pet deposit. Owner is not participating in Section 8. Applicants must have 625+ credit and monthly income of 3X monthly rent. $55 Application fee, $150 Admin Fee and $7/month Payment Processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6047 Penn Avenue South have any available units?
6047 Penn Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 6047 Penn Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6047 Penn Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 Penn Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6047 Penn Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 6047 Penn Avenue South offer parking?
No, 6047 Penn Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 6047 Penn Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6047 Penn Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 Penn Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6047 Penn Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6047 Penn Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6047 Penn Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 Penn Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6047 Penn Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6047 Penn Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6047 Penn Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
