6047 Penn Avenue South

This is a great listing by Renters Warehouse. This is a 3 bed 2 baths and approximately 1750 sqf. Basement got remodeled last year. This place shows off two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and a large living room on the main level. On the lower level it has another large living space, 3/4 bathroom, laundry and a 3rd bedroom. This place is centrally located to Hwy 62, 35W, 494 and 100. Make sure to take advantage of being within walking distance of Lunds, Book Club, Red Wagon Pizza and plenty of biking in the area. Great bus and uber access around the city. Water, sewer and trash is covered by owner. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Rent credits included in listed price. Dogs allowed with pet deposit. Owner is not participating in Section 8. Applicants must have 625+ credit and monthly income of 3X monthly rent. $55 Application fee, $150 Admin Fee and $7/month Payment Processing fee.