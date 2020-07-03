All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:58 AM

6044 Sheridan Ave S

6044 Sheridan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6044 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious home has been completely remodeled inside and out! Terrific features include 4 bedrooms on the upper level, main floor bedroom, main floor full bath, open kitchen/living/dining area, large mud room, 3 car garage, spacious back yard deck, charming front porch, quartz countertops and undermount sinks in kitchen and all baths, and zoned heating and cooling. Great SW Minneapolis location is minutes from Lake Harriet, 50th and France, Southdale area, MSP airport and Downtown Minneapolis. Can be rented fully furnished. 2 year lease preferred. Credit and background check required for each applicant age 18 and over. Small pets may be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6044 Sheridan Ave S have any available units?
6044 Sheridan Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6044 Sheridan Ave S have?
Some of 6044 Sheridan Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6044 Sheridan Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6044 Sheridan Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 Sheridan Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6044 Sheridan Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6044 Sheridan Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6044 Sheridan Ave S offers parking.
Does 6044 Sheridan Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6044 Sheridan Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 Sheridan Ave S have a pool?
No, 6044 Sheridan Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6044 Sheridan Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6044 Sheridan Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 Sheridan Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6044 Sheridan Ave S has units with dishwashers.

