6044 Sheridan Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious home has been completely remodeled inside and out! Terrific features include 4 bedrooms on the upper level, main floor bedroom, main floor full bath, open kitchen/living/dining area, large mud room, 3 car garage, spacious back yard deck, charming front porch, quartz countertops and undermount sinks in kitchen and all baths, and zoned heating and cooling. Great SW Minneapolis location is minutes from Lake Harriet, 50th and France, Southdale area, MSP airport and Downtown Minneapolis. Can be rented fully furnished. 2 year lease preferred. Credit and background check required for each applicant age 18 and over. Small pets may be considered on a case by case basis.