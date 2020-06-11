603 S 9th St Apt 2

Amenities

This charming one bedroom, one bath bi-level condo, in the heart of it all, is available 4/1. The unit has updated beautiful tile, hardwood floors and exposed brick. The kitchen has great cabinet storage, refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. There is an eat-in bar with granite countertop, updated bathroom and terrific bedroom closet system.



Enjoy access to a gorgeous view of the City from the rooftop deck accessible out the back door of the door of the unit. There is shared laundry, a small storage area, and exercise/sauna access just down the hall. All utilities are paid except electricity. Enjoy high walkability, one reserved off street parking space and a free community gathering space for entertaining friends.



PETS - Cat or dog under 20 pounds is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



There is a one-time $150 Association move in fee.