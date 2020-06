Amenities

This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the fantastic Morris Park/ Nokomis community in Minneapolis. It has tons of natural light coming in, hardwood floors and a nice layout. Private entrances from outdoor living space with mature trees. Tenants are resonsible for gas, lectric and trash. Lake Nokomis is within 2.5 miles featuring swimming access, walking/biking paths, sports fields, kayak and boat rentals etc.