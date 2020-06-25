5723 34th Avenue S

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Convenient and Efficient living. Nicely updated, ultra-convenient location, large yard, open concept. Nice size bedroom w/ built-in desk and large closet. Open living room w/ breakfast bar and open kitchen.

South-west facing and a nicely updated bathroom as well. Off-street parking in the rear off the alley or plenty of street parking as well. Close to lots of local shops and restaurants, parks, minnehaha falls, minnehaha creek, dog parks, VA medical center, basecamp, MSP airport with unbeatable freeway access.