Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5723 34th Avenue S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

5723 34th Avenue S

5723 34th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5723 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Morris Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Convenient and Efficient living. Nicely updated, ultra-convenient location, large yard, open concept. Nice size bedroom w/ built-in desk and large closet. Open living room w/ breakfast bar and open kitchen.
South-west facing and a nicely updated bathroom as well. Off-street parking in the rear off the alley or plenty of street parking as well. Close to lots of local shops and restaurants, parks, minnehaha falls, minnehaha creek, dog parks, VA medical center, basecamp, MSP airport with unbeatable freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 34th Avenue S have any available units?
5723 34th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5723 34th Avenue S have?
Some of 5723 34th Avenue S's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 34th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5723 34th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 34th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5723 34th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5723 34th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5723 34th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5723 34th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 34th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 34th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5723 34th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5723 34th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5723 34th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 34th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5723 34th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

