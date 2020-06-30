5708 Pillsbury Avenue S.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6619845049 ---- Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 2 Full Bathroom over 1,600 Square foot South Minneapolis home! Wood flooring throughout the main level! Porch, Living Room, Dining Room, 2nd Porch 2 Bedrooms and a full bathroom complete this floor. Upper level is a wide open expansive carpeted 3rd Bedroom with Skylights and ample space! The finished lower level has the 4th bedroom, a bonus room, family area and an additional area with a sink and counter top to be used as you see fit! Minutes from Downtown, Highways 35W and Crosstown 62 for quick commutes! Availability Date: June 15, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 45 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water/Trash Utility Usage Charge: $95/Month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.