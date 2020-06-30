All apartments in Minneapolis
5708 Pillsbury Avenue S.

5708 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Pillsbury Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6619845049 ---- Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 2 Full Bathroom over 1,600 Square foot South Minneapolis home! Wood flooring throughout the main level! Porch, Living Room, Dining Room, 2nd Porch 2 Bedrooms and a full bathroom complete this floor. Upper level is a wide open expansive carpeted 3rd Bedroom with Skylights and ample space! The finished lower level has the 4th bedroom, a bonus room, family area and an additional area with a sink and counter top to be used as you see fit! Minutes from Downtown, Highways 35W and Crosstown 62 for quick commutes! Availability Date: June 15, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 45 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water/Trash Utility Usage Charge: $95/Month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. have any available units?
5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. have?
Some of 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. offer parking?
No, 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. does not offer parking.
Does 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. have a pool?
No, 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. have accessible units?
No, 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 Pillsbury Avenue S. does not have units with dishwashers.

