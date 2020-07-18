5559 36th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 1BR+office side by side duplex with many upgrades! Kitchen has newer counter tops, sink, faucet, hardware and flooring. Kitchen island stays with the property. There are hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural light. Off-street private driveway and patio area with screened cedar fence. Updated bath. Lower level has tons of storage space and separate washer and dryer. Water and trash and lawn included in rent. Central air, gas heat averages $80/month. Cats only with pet rent, proof of license and vaccine's.

STEPS FROM AIRPORT, MOA, LAKE NOKOMIS, RESTAURANTS, 1 MILE FROM LIGHTRAIL, VET HOSPITAL, CLOSE TO UofM, and DT MINNEAPOLIS ETC. Bus stop on corner! Lightrail 1 mile away. Qualifications: Income 3xmonthly rent, credit, solid provable rental history with no late payments in last 12 months.



Marketed by Licensed Bridge Realty Agent and owner occupant. Call 612-245-0088 for a showing. Application fee $60/adult. Available September 1st. 12-24 month lease.