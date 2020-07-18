All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

5559 36th Ave S

5559 36th Ave S · (612) 245-0088
Location

5559 36th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Morris Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 1BR+office side by side duplex with many upgrades! Kitchen has newer counter tops, sink, faucet, hardware and flooring. Kitchen island stays with the property. There are hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural light. Off-street private driveway and patio area with screened cedar fence. Updated bath. Lower level has tons of storage space and separate washer and dryer. Water and trash and lawn included in rent. Central air, gas heat averages $80/month. Cats only with pet rent, proof of license and vaccine's.
STEPS FROM AIRPORT, MOA, LAKE NOKOMIS, RESTAURANTS, 1 MILE FROM LIGHTRAIL, VET HOSPITAL, CLOSE TO UofM, and DT MINNEAPOLIS ETC. Bus stop on corner! Lightrail 1 mile away. Qualifications: Income 3xmonthly rent, credit, solid provable rental history with no late payments in last 12 months.

Marketed by Licensed Bridge Realty Agent and owner occupant. Call 612-245-0088 for a showing. Application fee $60/adult. Available September 1st. 12-24 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5559 36th Ave S have any available units?
5559 36th Ave S has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5559 36th Ave S have?
Some of 5559 36th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5559 36th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5559 36th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5559 36th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5559 36th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5559 36th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5559 36th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5559 36th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5559 36th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5559 36th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5559 36th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5559 36th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5559 36th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5559 36th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5559 36th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
