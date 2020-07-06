5545 37th Ave S

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace some paid utils

Cozy 1 1/2 story home with 3 bed/1.5 bath located in convenient South Minneapolis!



This charming home features lots of natural sunlight, gleaming hardwood floors, attached garage. Close proximity to Hwy 62 access and Morris and Bossen Park.

**Please note the fireplace is decorative only and cannot be used**



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link below to schedule the showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/07f51a1008