5545 37th Ave S
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

5545 37th Ave S

5545 37th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5545 37th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Morris Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07f51a1008 ----
Cozy 1 1/2 story home with 3 bed/1.5 bath located in convenient South Minneapolis!

This charming home features lots of natural sunlight, gleaming hardwood floors, attached garage. Close proximity to Hwy 62 access and Morris and Bossen Park.
**Please note the fireplace is decorative only and cannot be used**

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule the showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/07f51a1008

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 37th Ave S have any available units?
5545 37th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 37th Ave S have?
Some of 5545 37th Ave S's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 37th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5545 37th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 37th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5545 37th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5545 37th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5545 37th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5545 37th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 37th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 37th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5545 37th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5545 37th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5545 37th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 37th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5545 37th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

