5545 37th Ave S

Cozy 1 1/2 story home with 3 bed/1.5 bath located in convenient South Minneapolis!
This charming home features lots of natural sunlight, gleaming hardwood floors, attached garage. Close proximity to Hwy 62 access and Morris and Bossen Park.
**Please note the fireplace is decorative only and cannot be used**
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn
No pets allowed
