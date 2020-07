Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f11dbd50b5 ---- Cute two bedroom home in great location features hardwood floors, and recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced in and private back yard. Two car garage great for cold Minnesota winters! In unit laundry. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for mowing, lawn care, and snow removal. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No smoking.