545 S 2nd Street

2 BR condo in the heart of the Mill District with a huge rooftop patio and private 2-stall garage. Metropolitan Lofts, located at the corner of Portland Ave and 2nd St South, is 1 block from Mill Ruins Park and The Stone Arch Bridge. This unit has it’s own rooftop patio, and a private garage within a controlled access parking ramp, which is across the hall from the unit. The main floor features stainless steel appliances, new flooring, granite counter-tops, gas fireplace, a balcony and half-bath. The large master suite has a bathroom with a shower and tub, closed off toilet and dual vanity; which leads to the large closet with great built-ins. Storage space on the rooftop patio, and in the garage.