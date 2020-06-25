All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

545 S 2nd Street

545 South 2nd Street
Location

545 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 BR condo in the heart of the Mill District with a huge rooftop patio and private 2-stall garage. Metropolitan Lofts, located at the corner of Portland Ave and 2nd St South, is 1 block from Mill Ruins Park and The Stone Arch Bridge. This unit has it’s own rooftop patio, and a private garage within a controlled access parking ramp, which is across the hall from the unit. The main floor features stainless steel appliances, new flooring, granite counter-tops, gas fireplace, a balcony and half-bath. The large master suite has a bathroom with a shower and tub, closed off toilet and dual vanity; which leads to the large closet with great built-ins. Storage space on the rooftop patio, and in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 S 2nd Street have any available units?
545 S 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 545 S 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
545 S 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 S 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 545 S 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 545 S 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 545 S 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 545 S 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 S 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 S 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 545 S 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 545 S 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 545 S 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 545 S 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 S 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
