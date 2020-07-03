All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5345 Logan Avenue S

5345 Logan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5345 Logan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lynnhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This is a large 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in the Lynnhurst neighborhood! This place is pet friendly and shows off a huge kitchen and dining room. It has a master suite in the upstairs with it's own bathroom. Main level shows off the kitchen, dining room, living room, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Downstairs has another bedroom, living space, bathroom, washer and dryer. It also has a fully fenced in backyard with a privacy fence and a true 2 car garage. Make sure to check out this place as it won't last long! Asking price includes all rent credits. I look forward to sharing this home with you. (RENT: $2,475) (DEPOSIT: $2,475) ($150 admin fee due at lease signing) A must see in-person or via our virtual walk-thru which is available for those who are taking the necessary precautions during these uncertain times (please contact agent for link). For showings copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 Logan Avenue S have any available units?
5345 Logan Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5345 Logan Avenue S have?
Some of 5345 Logan Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 Logan Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Logan Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Logan Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5345 Logan Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5345 Logan Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5345 Logan Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5345 Logan Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5345 Logan Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Logan Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 5345 Logan Avenue S has a pool.
Does 5345 Logan Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5345 Logan Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Logan Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 Logan Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

