5345 Logan Avenue S

This is a large 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in the Lynnhurst neighborhood! This place is pet friendly and shows off a huge kitchen and dining room. It has a master suite in the upstairs with it's own bathroom. Main level shows off the kitchen, dining room, living room, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Downstairs has another bedroom, living space, bathroom, washer and dryer. It also has a fully fenced in backyard with a privacy fence and a true 2 car garage. Make sure to check out this place as it won't last long! Asking price includes all rent credits. I look forward to sharing this home with you. (RENT: $2,475) (DEPOSIT: $2,475) ($150 admin fee due at lease signing) A must see in-person or via our virtual walk-thru which is available for those who are taking the necessary precautions during these uncertain times (please contact agent for link). For showings copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery