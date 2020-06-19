All apartments in Minneapolis
5159 Knox AVe N
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

5159 Knox AVe N

5159 Knox Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5159 Knox Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Shingle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
5159 Knox AVe N Available 02/01/20 Huge Private Fenced Yard, Finished Basement, Garage, Wooden Floors - WE RECEIVE LOTS OF PHONE CALLS. THE FASTEST WAY TO INQUIRE ABOUT THIS PROPERTY IS ON LINE.

MAKE SURE TO WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR BEFORE CONTACTING US. . YOU CAN FIND IT AT http://www.cobaltmanagers.com/?page_id=11.

Here is your chance to lease one of the good ones. This 3 bed 1 bath is close to everything. Get downtown using the backroads and you'll be there in minutes.

The HUGE back yard has a privacy fence and deck connected to the house. It's perfect for outdoor grilling with the kids and dog playing in safety.

The kitchen has updated appliances with an eat in area. The family room has space for a dining table or have a big open concept with wooden floors.

There's tons of room in the basement for a play area, office, 3rd bedroom, and storage.

Pets are welcomed with $25 per pet per month pet rent.

This is one of those places that only comes along once in a while. Apply at cobaltmanagers.com right away before it's too late.

Rental Criteria
Income - 2.5 Times rent
no violent or drug criminal convictions
no evictions
we make decisions based no job history, housing history, credit score, and credit history.
WE DO NOT ACCEPT CHECKS, MONEY ORDERS OR CASH AS PAYMENT TYPES. IN ORDER TO RENT FROM US WE REQUIRE RENT BE PAID ONLINE THROUGH A SECURE ONLINE PORTAL. THIS MEANS YOU WILL NEED A BANK ACCOUNT, OR CREDIT/DEBIT CARD IN ORDER TO QUALIFY.

(RLNE2304807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

