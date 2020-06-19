All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

5105 Penn Ave S

5105 Penn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lynnhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent this beautiful 2 bedroom home just 3 blocks from Lake Harriet and Minnehaha Creek! This gorgeous home is ready for you! There are newer triple pane windows, updated kitchen and bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and 2 large patios. There is a newer furnace and central air. Outside is an organic garden and a single car garage with a workshop attached! 2 pets (under 25 pounds) allowed with owner approval and $25 pet rent, per pet, per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Smoking is not allowed in this home. Don't miss! Contact us to schedule a showing.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

NO smoking.

No Section 8.

Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 - 7 x 12 Main
Bedroom 2 - 10 x 21 Upper
Living Room - 11 x 21 Main
Kitchen - 9 x 13 Main
Hobby Room - 6 x 10 Lower
Storage Room - 12 x 21 Lower

Approximate Utilities:
Electric = $51/mo.
Gas = $44/mo.
Water/Trash = $59/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Penn Ave S have any available units?
5105 Penn Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Penn Ave S have?
Some of 5105 Penn Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Penn Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Penn Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Penn Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 Penn Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5105 Penn Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Penn Ave S offers parking.
Does 5105 Penn Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 Penn Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Penn Ave S have a pool?
No, 5105 Penn Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Penn Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5105 Penn Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Penn Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 Penn Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
