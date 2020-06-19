5105 Penn Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent this beautiful 2 bedroom home just 3 blocks from Lake Harriet and Minnehaha Creek! This gorgeous home is ready for you! There are newer triple pane windows, updated kitchen and bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and 2 large patios. There is a newer furnace and central air. Outside is an organic garden and a single car garage with a workshop attached! 2 pets (under 25 pounds) allowed with owner approval and $25 pet rent, per pet, per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Smoking is not allowed in this home. Don't miss! Contact us to schedule a showing.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



NO smoking.



No Section 8.



Dimensions:

Bedroom 1 - 7 x 12 Main

Bedroom 2 - 10 x 21 Upper

Living Room - 11 x 21 Main

Kitchen - 9 x 13 Main

Hobby Room - 6 x 10 Lower

Storage Room - 12 x 21 Lower



Approximate Utilities:

Electric = $51/mo.

Gas = $44/mo.

Water/Trash = $59/mo.