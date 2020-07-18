All apartments in Minneapolis
5000 Vincent Ave S

5000 Vincent Avenue South · (612) 418-9448
Location

5000 Vincent Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Available July 1st, $1,895 mo, max 3 occupants, pets allowed with $300 pet deposit.

This 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom, side by side duplex is located on a corner lot on 50th and Vincent. Walking distance to Lake Harriett and 50th & France.

Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors, large picture window, open concept floor plan, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom.

Second floor has large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors, 3/4 bathroom with tile shower, two closets, built in storage shelves.

Lower level has private basement, washer / dryer, storage area, attached 1 car tuckunder garage.

Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal included in rent. Pets allowed with $300 deposit, breed restrictions.

Requirements:
Monthly income 3 x rent or $5,600, no evictions, good rental history, no criminal.

Due to Covid, please watch the walk through video at www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
prior to a showing request. Must wear mask for showings.

Contact Jeanne Malmer for showings
Jeanne@tchomerental.com
612-418-9448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Vincent Ave S have any available units?
5000 Vincent Ave S has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Vincent Ave S have?
Some of 5000 Vincent Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Vincent Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Vincent Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Vincent Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 Vincent Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5000 Vincent Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Vincent Ave S offers parking.
Does 5000 Vincent Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 Vincent Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Vincent Ave S have a pool?
No, 5000 Vincent Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Vincent Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5000 Vincent Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Vincent Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Vincent Ave S has units with dishwashers.
