5000 Vincent Ave S

Available July 1st, $1,895 mo, max 3 occupants, pets allowed with $300 pet deposit.



This 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom, side by side duplex is located on a corner lot on 50th and Vincent. Walking distance to Lake Harriett and 50th & France.



Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors, large picture window, open concept floor plan, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom.



Second floor has large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors, 3/4 bathroom with tile shower, two closets, built in storage shelves.



Lower level has private basement, washer / dryer, storage area, attached 1 car tuckunder garage.



Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal included in rent. Pets allowed with $300 deposit, breed restrictions.



Requirements:

Monthly income 3 x rent or $5,600, no evictions, good rental history, no criminal.



Due to Covid, please watch the walk through video at www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

prior to a showing request. Must wear mask for showings.



Contact Jeanne Malmer for showings

Jeanne@tchomerental.com

612-418-9448