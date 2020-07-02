4921 Nicollet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

Tons of natural light, great hardwood floors, and walls painted in designer colors. All new windows/doors, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, new gas log fireplace, new furnace and air conditioner are a few recent upgrades. Main floor hosts a large living room w/ fireplace, formal dining area, kitchen w/ breakfast bar (SS Appliances/granite), and walk out to deck/backyard.Upstairs is home to the 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Basement is finished with family room, 3/4 bath, and laundry room. Fenced backyard and two car garage. Pets negotiable with a deposit. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Sorry no Sec 8. Schedule your showing through the ShowMojo link.