Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4921 Nicollet Avenue

4921 Nicollet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Tangletown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Tons of natural light, great hardwood floors, and walls painted in designer colors. All new windows/doors, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, new gas log fireplace, new furnace and air conditioner are a few recent upgrades. Main floor hosts a large living room w/ fireplace, formal dining area, kitchen w/ breakfast bar (SS Appliances/granite), and walk out to deck/backyard.Upstairs is home to the 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Basement is finished with family room, 3/4 bath, and laundry room. Fenced backyard and two car garage. Pets negotiable with a deposit. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Sorry no Sec 8. Schedule your showing through the ShowMojo link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
4921 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 4921 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Nicollet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Nicollet Avenue offers parking.
Does 4921 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Nicollet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
No, 4921 Nicollet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4921 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Nicollet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

