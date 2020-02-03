All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4736 Portland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4736 Portland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4736 Portland Ave

4736 Portland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4736 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Field

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Available NOW!
Turn Key Ready for Quick Move in!

RENT CREDIT $450 FOR 18 Month LEASE OR $250 FOR 6 Month Lease.
Must move in Nov or by for Dec 1, 18.

This home features Amazing attention to detail, while keeping the old world charm and Character.
This home features Lots of natural light, beautiful woodwork, wood floors and tile.
Enjoy cooking in this gorgeous progressive kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, high end Stainless LG appliances and Gas Stove.
Enjoy a flat screen TV installed above the refrigerator!

This home has a nice open living room dining room with fireplace and magnificent built in hutch.
The main level features a gorgeous tiled full bathroom and 2 bedrooms.
The entire upper level was transformed into a beautiful loft, bedroom with tons of light and great use of space.

The fully finished basement offers a recreation / family room that will bring lots of fun for family and friends or pure relaxation.

Enjoy a prof.size pool table, gas fire place home projection theater system and tons of other features in this family room.

There is a beautiful 3/4 bath, Utility room and tons of storage and freezer chest if needed.

This home has a very private back yard to enjoy grilling and relaxation, and access to the two car garage.

This property is located close to Minnehaha Creek, Nokomis is not to far, great food and shopping with in minutes.

Income Requirements to rent this home-
Income must be 3 times plus rent
No felonies on background and clean screening
Job/Past rental Reference
Credit Score over 630
Minimum of only 5 Occupants allowed
Sorry there are no Govt. or Section 8 subsidies allowed for this home
NO SMOKING
NO Utilities included in rent
Sorry no Pets

Please view this home on our website today!
To see this home please Schedule a showing or fill out the Application on our website-
WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental. com

Call or TexT Cosette 612.545.8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 Portland Ave have any available units?
4736 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4736 Portland Ave have?
Some of 4736 Portland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4736 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4736 Portland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4736 Portland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4736 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4736 Portland Ave does offer parking.
Does 4736 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4736 Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 4736 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4736 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4736 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4736 Portland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University