4736 Portland Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Available NOW!

Turn Key Ready for Quick Move in!



RENT CREDIT $450 FOR 18 Month LEASE OR $250 FOR 6 Month Lease.

Must move in Nov or by for Dec 1, 18.



This home features Amazing attention to detail, while keeping the old world charm and Character.

This home features Lots of natural light, beautiful woodwork, wood floors and tile.

Enjoy cooking in this gorgeous progressive kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, high end Stainless LG appliances and Gas Stove.

Enjoy a flat screen TV installed above the refrigerator!



This home has a nice open living room dining room with fireplace and magnificent built in hutch.

The main level features a gorgeous tiled full bathroom and 2 bedrooms.

The entire upper level was transformed into a beautiful loft, bedroom with tons of light and great use of space.



The fully finished basement offers a recreation / family room that will bring lots of fun for family and friends or pure relaxation.



Enjoy a prof.size pool table, gas fire place home projection theater system and tons of other features in this family room.



There is a beautiful 3/4 bath, Utility room and tons of storage and freezer chest if needed.



This home has a very private back yard to enjoy grilling and relaxation, and access to the two car garage.



This property is located close to Minnehaha Creek, Nokomis is not to far, great food and shopping with in minutes.



Income Requirements to rent this home-

Income must be 3 times plus rent

No felonies on background and clean screening

Job/Past rental Reference

Credit Score over 630

Minimum of only 5 Occupants allowed

Sorry there are no Govt. or Section 8 subsidies allowed for this home

NO SMOKING

NO Utilities included in rent

Sorry no Pets



Please view this home on our website today!

To see this home please Schedule a showing or fill out the Application on our website-

WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental. com



Call or TexT Cosette 612.545.8138