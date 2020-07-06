All apartments in Minneapolis
4731 Bryant Avenue North
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

4731 Bryant Avenue North

4731 Bryant Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4731 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dcc80c9002 ----
AVAIL 5/1! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Family Home! HWD Floors, 2 Car Garage, Built ins and MORE!!!

Property Description:

-3 Bedrooms

-1.5 Bathrooms

-Washer & Dryer

-Enclosed Front Porch/Sunroom

-Beautiful Hardwood Floors

-Gorgeous Built-ins throughout

-Finished Basement for Added Entertaining Space

-Fenced in Backyard

-2 Car Detached Garage

-On a Busline

-Located Conveniently Near HWY 94, North Mississippi Regional Park, Bohanon Park and Short Commute to Downtown Minneapolis!

DON\'T MISS OUT! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY by visiting vsmrealestate.com/rentals

Special Lease Terms:
1. 12 months or longer lease term

2.$50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT voucher approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, trash,lawn and snow care with personal tools (shovel provided), phone, internet, and cable.

5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance please see agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 Bryant Avenue North have any available units?
4731 Bryant Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4731 Bryant Avenue North have?
Some of 4731 Bryant Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 Bryant Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4731 Bryant Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 Bryant Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4731 Bryant Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4731 Bryant Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4731 Bryant Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4731 Bryant Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4731 Bryant Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 Bryant Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4731 Bryant Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4731 Bryant Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4731 Bryant Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 Bryant Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4731 Bryant Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

