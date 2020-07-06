4731 Bryant Avenue North

Amenities

AVAIL 5/1! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Family Home! HWD Floors, 2 Car Garage, Built ins and MORE!!!



Property Description:



-3 Bedrooms



-1.5 Bathrooms



-Washer & Dryer



-Enclosed Front Porch/Sunroom



-Beautiful Hardwood Floors



-Gorgeous Built-ins throughout



-Finished Basement for Added Entertaining Space



-Fenced in Backyard



-2 Car Detached Garage



-On a Busline



-Located Conveniently Near HWY 94, North Mississippi Regional Park, Bohanon Park and Short Commute to Downtown Minneapolis!



Special Lease Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term



2.$50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, trash,lawn and snow care with personal tools (shovel provided), phone, internet, and cable.



5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance please see agent for more details.