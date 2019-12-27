4541 Aldrich Avenue S.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ef915403d ---- This opportunity is rare and special - the perfect combination of preservation and renovation, charm and style. Original wood flooring, trim and built-ins. Large dining area with box-n-beam ceiling. Sunroom with arched windows. Plus a fully renovated kitchen with granite countertops, 42? upper cabinets, honeycomb tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, heated floors, large windows and more. The lovely screen porch windows have screens available for the warm summer months. New air conditioning units have just been installed in the upper and main level. Upstairs has been reconfigured to accommodate a separate master suite with heated floors and massive walk-in closet. Here the bath is also fully renovated with heated floors, an elevated dual-sink vanity, designer tile surround in bath and spacious layout. The lower level is finished with large living area, wet bar, an over-sized laundry with tons of storage, and an additional private area perfect for a workshop or hobby room. Peaceful backyard patio. Newer 2-car garage Plus, this exceptionally beautiful home in the heart of it all. Just a few blocks in any direction - Lake Harriet, Minnehaha parks and trails, Lyndale Park Rose Garden, great dining, convenient shopping and more. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Minneapolis. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: May 1, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 20 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee,Trash Fee and Filter Replacement Program: $115/month Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.